Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 76,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNOV opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

