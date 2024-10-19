Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 115,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

