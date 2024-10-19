Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 444,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

