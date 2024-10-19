Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.53.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

