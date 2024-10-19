Scotiabank Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$7.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR stock opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.