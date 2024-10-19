Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,509,708.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.

TEAM stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.12.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

