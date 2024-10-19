Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

STX stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.