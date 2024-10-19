Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The company has a market capitalization of £154.57 million, a PE ratio of 598.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 837.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 794.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,043.80%.

In related news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($141,499.09). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($65,278.01). 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

