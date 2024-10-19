Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ST opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 899.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 180,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.