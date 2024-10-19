Sensata Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 639% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 899.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.