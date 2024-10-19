Sensata Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 639% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.
Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 899.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.