Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) & Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Critical Review

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A Enova International 7.52% 16.53% 4.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enova International $2.37 billion 1.03 $175.12 million $5.56 15.62

This table compares Sezzle and Enova International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sezzle and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Enova International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Enova International has a consensus target price of $80.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Enova International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enova International is more favorable than Sezzle.

Summary

Enova International beats Sezzle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

