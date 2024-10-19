SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

