SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 70.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KWR opened at $162.26 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

