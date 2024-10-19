SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829,185 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,576 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

