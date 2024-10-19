SG Americas Securities LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

