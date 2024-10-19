SG Americas Securities LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpan worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 872.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $581.69 million, a PE ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 0.76.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

