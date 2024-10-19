SG Americas Securities LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at $423,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.