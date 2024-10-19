SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $691.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

