SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1,405.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,454 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,505,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

