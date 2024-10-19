SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

