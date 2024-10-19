SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,116 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $180.92 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

