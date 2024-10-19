SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

