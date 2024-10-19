SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,640,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

