Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.57. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.65 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £266.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,401.67, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($138,939.67). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

