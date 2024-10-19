Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Marston’s
In related news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($138,939.67). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
