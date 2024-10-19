Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Decreases By 5.4%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 42,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

