SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

