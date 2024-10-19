SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SM Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

