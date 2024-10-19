Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.
