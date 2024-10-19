Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.