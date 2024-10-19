SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $433.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

