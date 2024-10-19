SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).
In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($69,330.48). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
