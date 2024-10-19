StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,753,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.28. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.