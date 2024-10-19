Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 14,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,163,388.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $926,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $828,660.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00.

Reddit Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $80.90 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Reddit's revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Reddit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

