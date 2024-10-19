Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $48.56 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

