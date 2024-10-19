Stifel Canada Estimates Capstone Copper Q3 Earnings

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.

Shares of CS opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

