Stifel Canada Upgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Hold

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

AC opened at C$18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.42. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.