Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 920 call options.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $48,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

