StockNews.com Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

