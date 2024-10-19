StockNews.com Downgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Hold

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

