StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

