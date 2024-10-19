StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Stericycle Price Performance
Stericycle stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
