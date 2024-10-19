StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

