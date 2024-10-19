StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:XIN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
