StockNews.com Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Buy

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

RGA opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $144.74 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

