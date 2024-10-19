Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUBCY opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

