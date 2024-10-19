Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,287 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,307.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,307.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,345. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

