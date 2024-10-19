SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $355,206.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

