Swedbank AB Buys 51,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.