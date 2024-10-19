Swedbank AB Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $4,762,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $978,390.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $4,762,753.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,390.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,552 shares of company stock worth $41,631,505. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

