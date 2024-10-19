Swedbank AB Sells 5,180 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $934,142. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

