TD Cowen Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $335.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $316.28.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

